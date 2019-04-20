Watch the trailer for Ava DuVernay’s ‘When They See Us’ miniseries (VIDEO)

US director Ava DuVernay poses during the European premiere of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ in London on March 13, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 20 —The Netflix limited series helmed by DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle In Time) has unveiled its first official trailer.

The plot is based on the true story of five black and Hispanic teenagers who were wrongly convicted of the rape of a white woman in Central Park in 1989.

The show begins in the spring of 1989, when the young men (Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise) are first questioned about the brutal assault of the jogger.

The later part of the series will focus on their exoneration in 2002, and the settlement they reached with the city of New York in 2014.

With the tagline “The story you know is the lie they told you,” the trailer shows scenes of interrogation, public outrage, press coverage, the trial and the toll the case took on the young men and their families.

The series was originally called The Central Park Five, after the nickname the media gave the five men. The new title, according to DuVernay, reflects the series’s aim to tell the men’s stories in full, “embracing the humanity of the men and not their politicised moniker.”

The all-star cast also includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.

Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, and Michael Starrbury wrote the limited series along with DuVernay.

All four episodes will premiere on Netflix on May 31. — AFP-Relaxnews