Pixar shares new ‘Toy Story 4’ teaser (VIDEO)

Pixar has shared a new teaser video for ‘Toy Story 4,’ opening June 21, 2019, in US theatres. — Picture courtesy of Disney Pixar

LOS ANGELES, April 20 — On Thursday, April 18, the studio took to YouTube to share a new teaser video for its upcoming animated movie, Toy Story 4, opening June 21 in the USA, some nine years after the previous instalment.

The latest movie in the Toy Story franchise sees Woody (Tom Hanks) the cowboy embark on a new adventure. Woody and the toys have now left Andy’s house and belong to their new owner, Bonnie.

When she adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” — voiced by Tony Hale (Veep) — to her collection, a road trip adventure with old and new friends shows Woody just how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and has an all-star voice cast, including Joan Cusack, Keanu Reeves, Tim Allen, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin and Laurie Metcalf.

This latest 30-second clip from Pixar opens with Woody telling his friends they’re heading off on a road trip, much to their delight.

Then, at a funfair, the cowboy meets his old friend Bo Peep, who returns to the franchise for the first time in 20 years, since the character did not feature in Toy Story 3. — AFP-Relaxnews