Thought of losing Malaysia Airlines gets Malaysian artistes together for a song on unity (VIDEO)

(From left) Alvin Chong, Sasi The Don, Caprice and Jaclyn Victor completed the song and music video in less than five days. — Picture courtesy of Sasi The Don

PETALING JAYA, April 16 — When the potential closure of the country’s national carrier Malaysia Airlines made headlines earlier last month, the news prompted reactions from Malaysians from all walks of life including music artistes.

For reggae pop star Sasi The Don, who had always wanted to write a song with his fellow industry mates Jaclyn Victor, Caprice and Alvin Chong, the timing could not have been more perfect.

The four singers banded together to work on Keep Flying, a catchy tune to express their love for Malaysia which was written and composed by Sasi.

The lyrics and music video were completed in less than 120 hours.

“Jaclyn, Alvin, Caprice and I have been thinking of writing a song for the longest time. We have sat through jam sessions working on melodies of all sorts.

“With all the negativity happening around the world today, we wanted to write something to unite Malaysians with a ‘feel good’ factor — a positive tone — and bring the good vibes up,” Sasi said in a press statement today.

When the quartet heard the news that Malaysia Airlines could be sold off, the lyrics of Keep Flying started flowing.

“We wish to dedicate this song to MAS because we all can’t imagine losing our national airline, our national pride and joy.

“We can’t imagine not being greeted and treated on board with their Malaysian Hospitality and passion that makes us feel at home even 30,000 feet in the air and hundreds of miles away,” said Sasi who produced the song with D’Navigator.

He added that the song calls on Malaysians to “keep flying” for what matters most to them and thanked the national carrier for being an inspiration.

Keep Flying will be released on April 19 by Universal Music Malaysia.