Khaleesi’s dragon to tour KL in lead-up to ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

The Night King and two White Walkers pose with Viserion the dragon at the Astro All Asia Broadcasting Centre in Bukit Jalil. — Picture by Choo Choy May

BUKIT JALIL, April 5 — One of the mighty dragons from the hit television series Game of Thrones (GoT) has set foot onto Malaysian soil for the first time.

An official replica of Viserion from the medieval fantasy drama made its grand debut at the Astro All Asia Broadcasting Centre along with a special appearance from the Night King and two White Walkers.

The curtains fell to reveal an impressive model that came with a pair of icy blue eyes to signify the creature’s transition into an Ice Dragon.

Viserion was one of three dragons who belonged to Daenerys Targaryen, also known as Khaleesi — before his dramatic death and resurrection by the Night King in the show’s seventh season made him switch alliances.

No longer loyal to Daenerys, the beast is now set to be a terrifying antagonist in GoT’s eighth and final season as the looming threat of the Night King and his army of the undead throws the world of Westeros into turmoil.

Astro’s director of content Agnes Rozario said that the company’s partnership with HBO Asia meant that Malaysian fans of GoT can experience the thrills and nail-biting suspense at the same time as viewers in the United States.

Avid followers of the show can track Viserion down in the Klang Valley in the next 10 days to snap a selfie with him and have a shot at winning exclusive merchandise. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Game of Thrones is the biggest show on the planet, and possibly the coolest as well. It’s a global phenomenon that cuts across language, creed, and culture.

“For the next six weeks, we will see each episode at the same time as it premieres in the United States, so there’ll be no spoilers,” Agnes said at the event today.

HBO Asia head of sales and affiliate marketing Yasmin Zahid also thanked Astro for their unwavering support in helping to bring the best of Hollywood and award-winning series to viewers in Malaysia.

Viserion the dragon will be making his rounds in the Klang Valley to offer fans a chance to get up close and personal with him and win some exclusive GoT merchandise as well.

Among the planned locations where Viserion will be on the prowl include Bangsar, Damansara Utama, Mont Kiara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), and Bukit Bintang.

Lucky Malaysians who manage to catch a glimpse of the dragon can snap a picture and upload it to social media with the hashtags #AstroGoT and #DragonSpotted for a chance of scoring some Westeros-themed swag.

The eighth and final season of GoT will premiere on April 15 at 9am on HBO (Astro Channel 411/ Channel 431 HD) with a same-day encore at 10pm.

For more information on where you can see Viserion for yourself, check out Astro’s official website.