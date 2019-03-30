Indie hit ‘Hyper Light Drifter’ becoming a TV series

'Hyper Light Drifter' was hailed as one of 2016's best games. — Picture courtesy of Heart Machine

LOS ANGELES, March 30 — The producer behind Netflix’s well received “Castlevania” is backing an animated adaptation of acclaimed adventure game Hyper Light Drifter.

Prepare to see “Hyper Light Drifter” cross the divide between interactive game and animated series, after one of the indie hit’s developers disclosed news of its TV series adaptation.

Speaking to Polygon, Alx Preston of Heart Machine broached some of the considerations in taking the non-verbal, stylishly atmospheric adventure to a TV audience.

“How do you sustain and keep your attention on a non-interactive run?” he asked. “Does it get really, really dark and serious? Does it have some levity?”

The answer, for now, is “leaning a lot more towards something that’s representative of the game on the style side.”





Film and TV producer Adi Shankar is partnering on the project, having become well known within video game circles for his involvement in Netflix’s vampire hunting “Castlevania” show, written by award-winning comics writer Warren Ellis, and with a third season on the way.

Shankar has also been producing a series of unofficial short films expanding on various movie and superhero characters, such as The Punisher: Dirty Laundry, Power/Rangers, and James Bond: In Service of Nothing. — AFP-Relaxnews