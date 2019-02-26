Don’t idolise me for wearing the tudung, says actress Eyra Hazali

Eyra expressed concerns about those who go overboard in worshipping their idols. — Picture from Instagram/Eyra Hazali

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Actress Eyra Hazali does not want fans to idolise her after she decided to wear the tudung (headscarf).

Harian Metro reported that the 20-year-old said what was done was to fulfill her obligation as a Muslim and adhering to religious requirements.

“Everyday people tell me that I am their idol. I’ve just worn the tudung and it’s not like I’m preaching,” she told Harian Metro.

“Just perhaps the image that I have is seen as fulfilling Islamic law. I have a veil and people are comfortable looking at it.

“But I don’t want people to hold their idols in high regard and worship them more than Allah because they can go overboard.”

Eyra, who is currently filming drama series Nur 2, said she did not want fans’ expectations to be of that level and prefers to adopt a moderate stance in matters.

“If there’s knowledge that I can share, I definitely will. Sometimes, I know things that they don’t and vice-versa.

“So let’s help one another. Sometimes when you overdo it, there will be those who will criticise me,” Eyra said on Instagram, adding that she does not intend to be an ustazah (female religious teacher).

Eyra gained popularity and won hearts in the drama series Mr Grey where she played the lead role alongside Fendy Bakry.

She continued to attract attention when she got engaged to under-22 national football goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Nadzli, 21, on Dec 1.

The pair is scheduled to marry in November.

On Feb 12, Eyra decided to wear the tudung after coming across a verse involving Allah’s guidance whereby one continues to impose sin on their father if their aurat is not covered.