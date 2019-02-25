‘A Quiet Place 2’ brings the family back for more

(from left) John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt at the premiere of 'A Quiet Place' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Fe 25 — Horror hit A Quiet Place 2 is set to reunite Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe for a second excursion into an alien-infested landscape.

Together, the quartet played the Abbott family, survivors of an alien invasion that required utter silence of humanity’s remnants; the extraterrestrial beings populating the earth might have been blind, but had an incredibly powerful sense of hearing.

Getting the original foursome back together appears to be a key move for Paramount Pictures, which has dated the second movie for May 15, 2020.

Deadline had Krasinski and Blunt in the frame, with The Hollywood Reporter bringing news that the Abbott children, played by Simmonds and Jupe, were also in talks.

Previously best known for his turn as Jim Halpert in the US version of workplace comedy The Office, Krasinski made A Quiet Place his third directed movie and third produced feature-length screenplay.

The film made US$340 million (RM1.38 billion) at the international box office from an estimated production budget of around US$17 million.

Krasinski went on to lead Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan while Blunt starred as the title character in Mary Poppins Returns.

Simmonds made her feature debut in Wonderstruck, before her principal role in A Quiet Place and has popped up in two episodes of Disney Channel family comedy Andi Mack.

Jupe, Blunt’s British compatriot, co-starred with the film’s writer, Shia LaBeouf, in semi-autobiographical Sundance winner Honey Boy. He can next be seen in June’s motorsport drama Ford v. Ferrari and then 2020’s Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant drama The Undoing. — AFP-Relaxnews