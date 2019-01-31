Ben Affleck will not be in ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck arrives for the world premiere of ‘Justice League’ in Los Angeles November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Following months of speculation, it looks like Ben Affleck’s time as the Caped Crusader is officially over.

According to Deadline, Affleck will no longer be playing the role of Batman as the new movie will apparently be centred on a younger Bruce Wayne.

Affleck took to Twitter to share the news by saying: “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.”

The Batman will be directed by Matt Reeves though not much is known about the plot as yet. It is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

Fan reaction to Affleck leaving the role was a mixed bag of emotions with some sad to see him go and others happy with the news. Here are some of the fan tweets including possible replacement options for the Caped Crusader:

can we finally have Jake Gyllenhaal as #Batman #MattReeves pic.twitter.com/svBM1gLA0d — THE KING IN THE NORTH (@mattfitton4) January 31, 2019

For the next #Batman after Ben Affleck (who I always did like in the role despite the inconsistent writing) may I recommend Karl Urban? You can thank me later Matt Reeves. pic.twitter.com/qxFnhb4WaF — Ben Williams (@wenbbilliams) January 31, 2019

OK. Fine, I think it's time to tell you all the truth.



Ben Affleck is out.



I'm the new #Batman pic.twitter.com/PEMwqLItth — Dantooine (@Danburden1138) January 31, 2019

Pleurez le départ de Ben Affleck mais n'oubliez pas : on aura peut être une chance de voir Keanu Reeves sous le masque de #Batman accompagné de Ace.



Bat-John Wick is coming... pic.twitter.com/lUCZYEgXe1 — Bomask (@AccesComics) January 31, 2019

My one and only #Batman!

We are gonna miss you @BenAffleck

Im so sad :( pic.twitter.com/lfMcaqfDpH — Melissa Bellamy Cobain (@DComicsGirl) January 31, 2019