Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Ben Affleck will not be in ‘The Batman’

Published 51 minutes ago on 31 January 2019

By Serena Kaur

Ben Affleck arrives for the world premiere of ‘Justice League’ in Los Angeles November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic
Ben Affleck arrives for the world premiere of ‘Justice League’ in Los Angeles November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 — Following months of speculation, it looks like Ben Affleck’s time as the Caped Crusader is officially over.

According to Deadline, Affleck will no longer be playing the role of Batman as the new movie will apparently be centred on a younger Bruce Wayne.

Affleck took to Twitter to share the news by saying: “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.”

The Batman will be directed by Matt Reeves though not much is known about the plot as yet. It is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

Fan reaction to Affleck leaving the role was a mixed bag of emotions with some sad to see him go and others happy with the news. Here are some of the fan tweets including possible replacement options for the Caped Crusader:    

Related Articles

In Showbiz