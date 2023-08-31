AUGUST 31 ― What exactly do we mean when we utter the word “independence”?

Is it an idealistic representation of sovereignty or a metaphysical illusion that works well to soothe nationalistic sentiments?

These phrases may seem too lofty to comprehend the implications of independence.

Yet, if you keep an open mind, you'll see how independence is not just a closed chapter from 1957 but a chronicle of survival against modern colonialism.

In 1957, Malaysia walked the path of independence, liberating itself from British rule. Back then, independence meant shedding the colonial yoke, and physically regaining the reins of the country.

Today, however, the word has metamorphosed; it’s more about unshackling the mental chain of subjugation, of emerging as a nation truly independent in thought, culture, economy and governance.

The New Colonialism ― Economics and divisive politics

Fast forward to the present: colonialism, in its rawest form, is extinct. But can we, in all sincerity, claim to be entirely free? Or have we explicitly traded colonial masters for more insidious forms of subjugation ― divisive politics, religious manipulation, or worse, economic colonisation? Evidence suggests in the affirmative.

Especially in the Global South, guidebooks like “Confessions of an Economic Hitman” tell a sinister tale of political interference and economic subjugation that eerily resembles a modern form of colonialism. It’s right here, under our noses, and yet we hardly gasp.

Oh, the irony.

Indeed, it is easier to recognise a colonial master in a foreign accent than to spot one hidden behind today’s neoliberal policies.

One draped in constitutional bureaucracies, administrative loopholes, or more than often, in a blatant yet brutally tolerated violation of social justice.

People attend the Merdeka Day celebration in Putrajaya August 31, 2023. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Envisioning true independence ― Education, unity and good governance

Alas, is there a grand solution to this epic paradox? You guessed it right. The answers lie within us: in education, multiracial unity, good governance, social security, equality and justice. And the reasons are not rocket science.

Education, when unbiased and in its truest form, decentralises power. Knowledge has, and will always be a stepping stone to development, to freedom, and independence. It opens doors to critical thinking, enables understanding of rights, and strengthens the resolve to strive against falsehoods.

Likewise, unity among races and religions is not a choice but a necessity, a formidable fortress whose strength lies in its diversity. A nation bruised by the misgiving of its past colonial masters surely knows the importance of sticking together, of celebrating religious and ethnic unity rather than using it as a factory of social unrest.

Finally, the role of good governance, social security, equality, and justice is incomparable. A sovereign nation anchors itself on these pillars to ensure that independence is not a mere page in history but the foundation upon which its future is built.

A word of caution, these remedies ― education, unity, good governance ― are nothing more than band-aids on a deep wound if not handled well. These band-aids can lend to further complications like scarring, but wouldn't we rather heal wholly without a scar?

The Independence Chronicles

George Bernard Shaw once poignantly said, “Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.” True independence, like liberty, isn’t about celebrating a historical event. It comes with a profound responsibility to uphold all the aspects that make a nation truly sovereign.

Without education, multiracial and religious unity, good governance, social security, equality and justice, the joy of independence remains a hollow echo from 1957.

It’s about time we redefine what independence means for us today, to keep it relevant and potent. Otherwise, we'll be but mere spectators to an enduring saga of colonialism cloaked in modernity.

Selamat Hari Merdeka, my dear Malaysia. To you and the Jalur Gemilang my loyalty lies.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.