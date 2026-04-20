Break modular sofa system by Nicoline Italia, an Italian brand represented by Colzani in Singapore



Archiproducts Design Awards: 2025 Edition



The Archiproducts Design Awards is an international programme recognising product design across architecture and interior categories. The 2025 edition received over 800 submissions globally, assessed by a jury comprising industry professionals across design and architecture disciplines.





Additional Recognition Within Colzani’s Brand Portfolio



In the same awards cycle, Nicoline Italia, another Italian brand represented by Colzani in Singapore, also received recognition through its Break modular sofa system, which was featured among Archiproducts’ curated design selections.



The Break sofa is characterised by its modular configuration and curved form language, allowing for flexible spatial arrangements. Upholstered in fabric, the system is designed to accommodate both residential and hospitality environments, with an emphasis on adaptability and continuity of form across different layouts.

Naturedesign and Material Approach



Naturedesign operates from Cerea, Verona, focusing on furniture produced using a mix of reclaimed and natural materials. Its production combines small-scale industrial processes with artisan-based techniques. The brand describes this approach through the tagline “Shaped by Nature”.



The Cinnamon table is part of the brand’s Home Collection and incorporates glass processing methods to achieve its structural and visual characteristics.



Salone del Mobile Milano 2026

Naturedesign and Nicoline will participate in the 64th edition of Salone del Mobile Milano, one of the major international trade fairs for furniture and interior design. The event will feature over 1,900 exhibitors from 32 countries, presenting developments across furniture, lighting, and interior systems.

Naturedesign operates from Cerea, Verona, focusing on furniture produced using a mix of reclaimed and natural materials. Its production combines small-scale industrial processes with artisan-based techniques. The brand describes this approach through the tagline “Shaped by Nature”.The Cinnamon table is part of the brand’s Home Collection and incorporates glass processing methods to achieve its structural and visual characteristics.

Event

Details

Exhibition

Salone del Mobile Milano 2026

Dates

21 to 26 April 2026

Venue

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy

Naturedesign Exhibitor Page

salonemilano.it/en/brands/nature-design



Event

Details

Exhibition

Salone del Mobile Milano 2026

Dates

21 to 26 April 2026

Venue

Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy

Nicoline Exhibitor Page

https://www.salonemilano.it/en/brands/nicoline-salotti



Regional Availability Through Colzani

In Singapore, Naturedesign and Nicoline Italia are represented by Colzani, a furniture showroom that curates Italian brands for residential, hospitality, and commercial applications.

Colzani provides access to selected collections from its represented brands, supporting regional clients including homeowners, designers, and developers. Its portfolio includes Naturedesign, Nicoline Italia, Potocco, and Ronda Design.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 – Naturedesign, an Italian furniture manufacturer, has been recognised at the Archiproducts Design Awards 2025 in the Furniture category for its Cinnamon glass dining table, designed by Gino Carollo. The award was announced in November 2025 as part of the tenth edition of the Archiproducts Design Awards The recognition comes ahead of Salone del Mobile Milano 2026, where Naturedesign is scheduled to exhibit alongside international brands from 21 to 26 April at Fiera Milano Rho.Naturedesign’s Cinnamon table was selected within the Furniture category. The design features curved glass bases formed through heat processing techniques, paired with a shaped glass top with folded edges. The project reflects an approach that integrates material experimentation with functional design."Advanced technology and sophisticated design come together to transform glass into a fluid and harmonious element in every detail. The synergy between form and colour creates a sensory experience that engages and captivates."— Naturedesign, on the Cinnamon tableThis recognition reflects the broader representation of Italian design within Colzani’s portfolio, which includes multiple brands participating in international design platforms.Hashtag: #Naturedesign

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Colzani



Colzani is a Singapore-based furniture showroom representing Italian design brands. Its portfolio includes Naturedesign, Nicoline Italia, Potocco, and Ronda Design, offering curated collections for regional projects.



Website: colzani.asia



About Naturedesign



Naturedesign is an Italian furniture brand based in Cerea, Verona. The company focuses on the use of reclaimed materials and natural elements, combining industrial production with artisanal techniques.



Website: naturedesign.com



About Nicoline Italia



Nicoline Italia is an Italian furniture manufacturer specialising in upholstered seating systems. Its collections include modular sofas designed for flexibility across residential and contract settings.



Website: nicoline.it





