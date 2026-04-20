IPOH, April 20 — Issues regarding electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD’s large investment in Perak will be discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to achieve the best possible outcome, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that if BYD chooses Perak as its investment destination, it will have a very positive impact on the development of the EV industry in Malaysia, in addition to creating job opportunities, facilitating technology transfer, and strengthening the state’s economy.

Nga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Teluk Intan and state assemblyman for Kepayang, said BYD’s investment has great potential, with more than five million EV units sold last year.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his willingness to act as a “middle person” between the Perak state government and the federal government to ensure BYD’s investment stays in Perak.

“I am ready to act as a bridge between the state government and the federal government. This issue will be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister, so that the best outcome that benefits Perak can be achieved,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Previously, BYD stated that it had agreed to open an EV manufacturing plant in Tanjong Malim, with production expected to begin this year.

Earlier, Nga (PH-Kepayang) asked a question about the state government’s plans to retain foreign investment that has entered the state and to continue creating high-income job opportunities for the people of Perak.

Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee replied that the state government was taking several approaches, including progressive and unconventional measures, to ensure that investments into the state were always secured.

He said that in this context, the state government, via InvestPerak, has also assisted interested investors in obtaining permission to begin initial work on-site after planning permission (KM) is submitted, in addition to speeding up the KM approval process within 21 days.

“As a further example, the state government has also taken similar initiative towards BYD’s investment in Tanjong Malim.

“In making this high-impact investment a success, the state government has also worked closely with the state, federal and private agencies involved to speed up every approval and implementation process,” he said.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry had previously imposed an industrial protection policy requiring BYD’s locally assembled, completely knocked-down vehicles to comply with conditions such as prioritising export markets and a domestic sales limit of 10,000 units per year.

These conditions aim to balance foreign investment with local industry interests. — Bernama