KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the World Bank Group and the United Nations Development Programme Biodiversity Finance Initiative (UNDP BIOFIN) today released a report entitled “A LEAP for Nature: Advancing Nature-related Financial Risk and Opportunity Assessment in Malaysia”.

In a statement, BNM said the report examined the extent to which financial sector activities depend on, and impact nature.

“As nature loss poses risks to the financial system, the report also explores how financial institutions and firms are assessing nature-related risks and opportunities,” it said.

The central bank said the report also set out recommendations for financial institutions, firms and public-sector entities to strengthen the ecosystem for assessing nature-related risks.

“It provides practical guidance to help financial institutions and firms identify and assess their dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities related to nature.

“Collectively, these efforts will enhance the resilience of Malaysia’s financial system and support the transition towards a more sustainable and nature-positive economy,” it said.

BNM assistant governor Madelena Mohamed said there is growing urgency to consider nature more systematically in decision-making processes—across strategy, risk management and capital allocation.

“As highlighted in the report, financial institutions and firms can start by building a better understanding of three areas, namely their dependence on nature, their impact on nature, and the risks and opportunities linked to both,” she said.

World Bank Group country manager for Malaysia Judith Green said that nature underpins economic activity and financial stability, yet its value is often overlooked in decision-making.

She stated that as Malaysia advances its sustainability agenda, understanding how businesses depend on nature is becoming increasingly important.

“This report provides a practical framework to help institutions identify, assess and manage nature-related risks and opportunities, ultimately supporting the transition toward a more resilient economy and higher-quality jobs,” she said.

Meanwhile, UNDP Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei deputy resident representative Besian Xhezo said this report provides a practical starting point for companies and financial institutions to turn awareness into action and help build a more resilient, competitive, and nature-positive economy. — Bernama