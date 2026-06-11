KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production decreased by 8.8 per cent to 18,515 tonnes in April 2026 from 20,310 tonnes in March 2026, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said NR production in April 2026 was mainly contributed by smallholders (88.5 per cent) and estates (11.5 per cent).

“On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, NR production increased by 2.8 per cent from 18,008 tonnes in April 2025,” he said.

DOSM said total NR stocks decreased by 6.2 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 130,698 tonnes (March 2026: 139,387 tonnes).

“Rubber processors factory accounted for 76.9 per cent of the stocks, followed by rubber consumers factory (23.0 per cent) and rubber estates (0.1 per cent),” it said.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysia’s NR rose by 12.7 per cent m-o-m to 37,360 tonnes in April 2026 (March 2026: 33,137 tonnes).

DOSM said China remained the main NR export destination, accounting for 50.8 per cent of total exports in April 2026, followed by Germany (15.8 per cent), the United States (4.7 per cent), the United Arab Emirates (4.2 per cent) and Portugal (3.7 per cent).

“The export performance was contributed by NR-based products such as rubber gloves, tyres, tubes, and rubber thread.

“Rubber gloves were the main export rubber-based product, worth RM1.4 billion in April 2026, an increase of 52.4 per cent m-o-m (March 2026: RM920 million),” it said.

In terms of the average monthly price, concentrated latex rose to 754.69 sen per kilogramme (kg) in April 2026 as compared to 665.40 sen per kg in March 2026, an increase of 13.4 per cent m-o-m.

Meanwhile, the average monthly price of scrap increased by 5.7 per cent m-o-m to 691.26 sen per kg in April 2026 (March 2026: 654.27 sen per kg). — Bernama