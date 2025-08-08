KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Wholesale and retail trade recorded a steady growth of 4.8 per cent in June 2025, with sales at RM153.0 billion, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the growth to the positive performance of the retail and wholesale trade sub-sectors.

“The retail trade sub-sector recorded RM67.5 billion in sales, registering a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 5.4 per cent, while the wholesale trade sub-sector posted sales of RM68.3 billion, up by 5.2 per cent y-o-y.

“The steady expansion across these sub-sectors reflected continued domestic consumption activity, further supported by festive celebrations such as Aidiladha and mid-year school holidays,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said Malaysia continued to record notable increases in digital payment transactions in June.

“E-money transactions jumped by 71.3 per cent y-o-y to RM21.7 billion, reflecting the widespread adoption of cashless micro-payments.

“Real-time Retail Payments Platform (RPP) transactions totalled RM277.2 billion, highlighting the expanding preference for fast and seamless fund transfers,” he said.

In addition, Financial Process Exchange (FPX) transactions rose by 11.4 per cent to RM31.2 billion, supported by higher online banking usage, while credit card spending remained steady at RM18.1 billion, and debit card transactions expanded by 3.9 per cent to RM13.2 billion.

According to the chief statistician, retail sales in non-specialised stores recorded a 5.7 per cent y-o-y increase to RM26.2 billion, driven by higher sales in supermarkets, mini markets, as well as convenience stores.

Retail sales in specialised stores also posted a positive performance, rising by 5.9 per cent y-o-y to RM14.3 billion, driven by increased sales of cosmetics, clothing, jewellery, and optical goods.

Elaborating on the performance of the wholesale trade sub-sector, Mohd Uzir said that the wholesale of food and beverages as well as tobacco recorded a y-o-y increase of 6.7 per cent to reach RM13.9 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by higher wholesale of meat, poultry, eggs, rice, grains, flours, sugars, and bakery products.

Wholesale of household goods also recorded strong growth, expanding by 5.3 per cent to RM14.4 billion, supported by higher sales of electrical and electronic goods, as well as clothing, furniture and lighting equipment. — Bernama