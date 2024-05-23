KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM34.14 billion from RM37.69 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds fell to RM20.40 billion from RM23.18 billion previously.

The central bank conducted two reverse repo tenders and an Islamic reverse repo tender earlier today.

BNM also announced the availability of sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM34.1 billion conventional money market tender and a RM20.4 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) remained at 3.00 per cent as of May 21. — Bernama

