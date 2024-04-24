KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — GX Bank Bhd (GXBank) will set up a regional centre of excellence (COE) for shared services in Malaysia.

GXBank said the COE is slated to be operational by the end of 2024, which aims to serve Grab-led digital banks, as well as financial and operational services in the region.

“The COE is set to progressively offer almost 400 roles focusing on core banking activities such as banking operations, technology and risk management among others.

“Establishing the COE is part of GXBank’s RM1.5 billion investment in Malaysia over the next five years, positioning the country as a central hub to revolutionise the region’s digital finance and banking landscape,” the company said in a joint statement with Grab and Endeavor.

The companies said the move aligned with KL20 Summit 2024’s aim to elevate Malaysia as an innovation hub and lead technology and digital advancements.

The bank’s chief executive officer Pei-Si Lai said the COE is part of the bank’s long-term goal to not only become the digital bank of choice for Malaysians but also to cultivate high-value skills that will enhance the region’s digital banking industry.

“We are eager to answer the government’s call to action; with their support, we are well positioned to serve Grab-led digital banks in the region. Our collective mission is to serve the millions of financially underserved individuals, facilitating their intergenerational social mobility and boosting the region’s overall economy,” she said.

Meanwhile, the bank said top talents from Grab and GXBank will be working with Endeavor Malaysia to help mentor selected local, high-potential entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth.

Endeavor Malaysia’s ScaleUp and TEGAS: Scale Sarawak Programme will see personnel from both companies working with local start-up entrepreneurs to hone their leadership skills, develop business and marketing expansion strategies, and harness the power of innovative technology and data. — Bernama