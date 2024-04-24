SEOUL, April 24 — Four domestic and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 206,800 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said today.

Kia Corp will recall 111,307 units of two models, including Niro HEV, for manufacturing defects in the engine power transmission control unit, 21,770 units of K9 for poor durability in the hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU), and 7,287 units of two models including Niro PHEV for faulty headlights, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, reported Xinhua.

Hyundai Motor will recall 37,059 units of Accent to fix the poor durability of the HECU.

Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 12,629 units of 12 different models, including GLE 450 4MATIC for the poor fixation of battery components, 12,797 units of 21 models such as A 220 Sedan for an inappropriate display of fog lamp in dashboard, and 1,512 units of three models including E 300 4MATIC for defective transmission wiring.

Stellantis Korea will repair the design error of drainage structure on 2,483 units of Jeep Cherokee.

Vehicles owners can visit repair and service centres to replace the faulty parts free of charge. — Bernama-Xinhua

