KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Chin Hin Group Property Bhd’s (CHGP) unit, Chin Hin Property (Segambut) Sdn Bhd has inked an agreement with New York Empire Sdn Bhd and Kar Sin Bhd to develop a freehold land in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM685.1 million.

In a statement today, the property development company said that the land, measuring approximately 2.62 hectares, is earmarked for a residential or mixed development project, reflecting CHGP’s vision for innovative urban living solutions.

“Under the agreement, CHGP shall be entrusted with comprehensive rights to design, develop, build, and market the project,” it said.

In another development, the company’s subsidiary, BKHS Capital Sdn Bhd has entered into an agreement with Archmill Sdn Bhd and Suasa Sentosa Sdn Bhd to develop a freehold land parcel in Dutamas, Kuala Lumpur with an estimated GDV of RM395.51 million.

“This land, measuring approximately 1.08 hectares, presents an exciting opportunity for CHGP to introduce innovative residential or mixed-use concepts tailored to meet evolving market demands.

“Similar to the Segambut project, CHGP shall be granted comprehensive rights to spearhead the design, development and marketing efforts, ensuring a holistic approach to project execution,” it added. — Bernama

