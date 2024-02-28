NEW YORK, Feb 28 — The Federal Aviation Administration today told Boeing it must develop a comprehensive action plan to address “systemic quality-control issues” within 90 days following an all-day meeting with the planemaker’s CEO Dave Calhoun.

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement after yesterday’s meeting. “Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations.”

Boeing has scrambled to explain and strengthen safety procedures after a door panel detached during a January 5 flight on a brand new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9, forcing pilots to make an emergency landing while passengers were exposed to a gaping hole 16,000 feet above the ground. — Reuters

