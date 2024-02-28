NEW YORK, Feb 28 — European shares dipped today as a raft of lacklustre corporate earnings weighed on sentiment, while global markets brace for inflation data from the US and Europe due later in the week for fresh clues on interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1 per cent by 0820 GMT.

The technology sub-index lost 0.6 per cent. Shares of ASM International led the decline with a nearly 2 per cent slump after the semiconductor equipment maker’s fourth-quarter revenue slipped year-over-year.

UK’s Reckitt missed fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales expectations, citing a drop in sales of cold and flu season products. Shares of the consumer goods group shed 8.8 per cent, while the broader personal and household goods index was off 0.7 per cent, leading sectoral losses.

Worldline tumbled 13.4 per cent after the payment firm reported a full-year loss on a €1.15-billion (RM5.9 billion) “goodwill impairment” linked to its merchant services activities.

On the data front, investors await figures on February euro zone consumer confidence, due at 1000 GMT. — Reuters

