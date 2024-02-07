KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Less than two months after it unveiled the LUXE Card Titan Edition, Touch ‘n Go is back with another limited edition Enhanced TNG card in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration. Not only that, the company has also come out with a CNY-themed TNG Charm as well.

Touch ‘n Go welcomes the Year of the Dragon

As you may already know, 2024 is the year of the dragon according to the Chinese calendar. Hence, it is natural that these new limited edition releases from Touch ‘n Go revolve around the mythical animal.

Advertisement

Touch ‘n Go further highlights the festive vibes of the Dragon-inspired card by draping the new Enhanced TNG card in red. Not only that, there are also gold trimmings around its edges similar to the LUXE Card Titan Edition.

When it comes to the TNG Charm, the company continues to rely on cute design as one of its main attractions. For this year’s CNY, the new release features a caricature of a dragon holding a gold sycee which traditionally symbolises wealth and prosperity.

Even though they might be physically different, the Enhanced TNG card and TNG Charm have the same features. In general, the Charm can do all the things that the card supports including toll, parking, and public transportation payments.

Advertisement

Similarly, both of them also support the PayDirect feature that allows charges to be deducted directly from a user’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. Thanks to their NFC capabilities, users can check credit balances and top-up directly into them by using the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app but of course, you also need an NFC-enabled smartphone to perform these functions.

As for the pricing, the limited edition CNY’24 Enhanced TNG card can be obtained for RM25 while the CNY’24 TNG Charm goes for RM30. Both of them can obtained directly through Touch ‘n Go official Shopee store. ― SoyaCincau