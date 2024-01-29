KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Bursa Malaysia maintained its upward trajectory to end higher for the sixth straight trading day.

Dealers said the key index remains above the 1,500 psychological level, supported by persistent buying in plantation and financial services counters.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 9.11 points to end at 1,515.39 from Friday’s close of 1,506.28.

The barometer index, which opened 1.83 points better at 1,508.11, moved between 1,507.88 and 1,518.44.

Decliners led advancers 513 to 499 on the broader market, while 471 counters were unchanged, 805 untraded and 64 others suspended.

Turnover decreased marginally to 4.32 billion units valued at RM2.98 billion from 4.92 billion units worth RM3.42 billion on Friday. — Bernama

