KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon today, lifted by persistent buying among the heavyweights, led by the utilities sector.

YTL Power International added 15 sen to RM3.37 and YTL Corporation gained seven sen to RM2.29. Both counters pulled the composite index up by a combined 3.28 points.

At 3pm today, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased by 7.51 points to 1,495.12 from last Friday’s close of 1,487.61.

The benchmark index opened 0.99 points better at 1,488.60.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 580 to 464, while 422 counters were unchanged, 754 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.11 billion units worth RM2.72 billion.

Among other heavyweights, Public Bank inched up three sen to RM4.36, Hong Leong Bank added 14 sen to RM19.10 and Sime Darby was four sen better at RM2.38, while Axiata decreased three sen to RM2.53 and CelcomDigi slid two sen to RM4.19.

Of the actives, Ekovest rose 3.5 sen to 59 sen and Ta Win went up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, while Hong Seng Consolidated, Minetech Resources and MQ Technology were flat at three sen, 21.5 sen and 2.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM ACE Index expanded 18.21 points to 5,456.48, the FBM Emas Index improved by 55.37 points to 11,152.59, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 52.16 points to 10,796.53, the FBM 70 Index jumped 64.54 points to 15,124.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 36.23 points to 11,268.37.

Sector-wise, the Property Index strengthened 1.48 points to 927.24, the Energy Index rose 7.31 points to 847.13, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.12 points to 178.11, the Financial Services Index was 86.58 points stronger at 16,668.91, and the Plantation Index perked 23.98 points to 7,054.90. — Bernama