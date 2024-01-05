KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Bursa Malaysia continues its upward trajectory today to end at its highest level in almost a year on strong buying in heavyweights led by YTL Corporation and YTL Power International, said an analyst.

The key regional indices also ended higher as bargain hunting emerged following the recent sell-off with a focus on financial stocks.

At 5pm today, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) soared 0.70 per cent or 10.35 points to settle at its intraday high of 1,487.61 from yesterday’s close of 1,477.26.

The benchmark index opened 0.37 of-a-point lower at 1,476.89 and reached a low of 1,476.85 in the early morning session before gaining steam to trend upwards throughout the rest of the day.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 745 to 351, while 417 counters were unchanged, 707 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Today’s turnover hit another high in over a year at 6.62 billion units worth RM3.72 billion compared with 6.37 billion units valued at RM3.82 billion yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng told Bernama that simultaneously, robust indications from the United States (US) labour market data released yesterday were influencing the landscape of expectations for interest-rate cuts.

Investors were betting that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut interest rates by twice as much this year as the central bank has indicated.

“Back home, our optimism persists, fuelled by favourable market indicators as we aspire for the benchmark index to remain above the 1,465 level for an extended period, a threshold it struggled to maintain several times last year,” said Thong.

Among heavyweights, YTL Corporation advanced 17 sen to RM2.22, YTL Power International increased 22 sen to RM3.22, Celcomdigi and Axiata both rose 7.0 sen to RM4.21 and RM2.56 respectively, Public Bank added 4.0 sen to RM4.33, while CIMB and MRDIY was up by 5.0 sen each to RM6.00 and RM1.49 respectively.

Of the actives, Hong Seng Consolidated and Minetech gained half-a-sen each to 3.0 sen and 21.5 sen respectively, Sapura Energy fell half-a-sen to 5.0 sen, Luster perked up 2.0 sen to 8.5 sen, and Sarawak Cable ticked up 4.0 sen to 42.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE Index expanded 50.38 points to 5,438.27, the FBM Emas Index increased 93.08 points to 11,097.22 and the FBMT 100 Index climbed 89.20 points to 10,744.37.

The FBM 70 Index surged 183.96 points to 15,059.87 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 64.44 points to 11,232.14.

Sector-wise, the Property Index added 10.39 points to 925.76, the Energy Index rose 5.33 points to 839.82 and the Industrial Products and Services Index gave up 0.11 of-a-point to 176.99.

The Financial Services Index jumped 117.13 points to 16,582.33 while the Plantation Index eased 6.65 points to 7,030.92.

The Main Market volume increased to 4.52 billion units valued at RM3.30 billion against 4.44 billion units worth RM3.43 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 714.25 million units worth RM88.62 million from 770.91 million units valued at RM92.22 million previously.

The ACE Market volume widened to 1.36 billion shares valued at RM341.15 million versus 1.12 billion shares worth RM297.69 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 483.33 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.46 billion); construction (267.15 million); technology (683.34 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (83.64 million); property (407.28 million); plantation (19.85 million); REITs (11.84 million), closed/fund (6,900); energy (418.48 million); healthcare (281.24 million); telecommunications and media (59.44 million); transportation and logistics (129.68 million); and utilities (206.74 million). — Bernama