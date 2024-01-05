KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a positive note as buying interest continues in the counters of most sectors.

At 12.30pm today, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.45 per cent or 6.63 points better at 1,483.89 from yesterday’s close of 1,477.26.

The benchmark index opened 0.37 of-a-point lower at 1,476.89, and moved between 1,476.85 and 1,484.39 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 572 to 367, while 455 counters were unchanged, 826 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.74 billion units worth RM1.88 billion.

Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) said in a note that the stock market’s bullish momentum is likely to drive the FBM KLCI higher amid optimism on the government’s continuous reforms and execution of the macro blueprints launched in 2023 would bring the country’s economy and balance sheet back on stronger footing.

“Following the strong breakout above our envisaged 1,465-1,471 hurdle, we expect the FBM KLCI to march to the 1,494-1,502 level next,” it said.

According to chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin, Malaysia is set to achieve its 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of four to five per cent, based on the good economic momentum seen so far.

Among heavyweights, YTL Corporation appreciated 15 sen to RM2.20, YTL Power International increased 14 sen to RM3.14, Public Bank and MRDIY both rose 4.0 sen to RM4.33 and RM1.48 respectively, CIMB was up 7.0 sen to RM6.02 and Axiata improved 4.0 sen to RM2.53.

Of the actives, Hong Seng Consolidated gained half-a-sen to 3.0 sen, Minetech added 2.0 sen to 23 sen, Luster gained 2.5 sen to 9.0 sen and Sarawak Cable added 6.0 sen to 44.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE Index expanded 15.51 points to 5,403.40, the FBM Emas Index increased 67.78 points to 11,071.92 and the FBMT 100 Index garnered 64.00 points to 10,719.17.

The FBM 70 Index jumped 155.47 points to 15,031.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index picked up 37.32 points to 11,205.01.

Sector-wise, the Property Index added 11.36 points to 926.73, the Energy Index gained 2.63 points to 837.12 but the Industrial Products and Services Index lost 0.32 of-a-point to 176.78.

The Financial Services Index bagged 101.36 points to 16,566.56 but the Plantation Index eased by 4.73 points to 7,032.84. ― Bernama