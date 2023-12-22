KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Capital A Bhd is seeking an extension of time from Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd to submit its regularisation plan.

In a Bursa filing today, the company said it is seeking an extension until June 30, 2024.

The exchange had previously granted Capital A until December 31, 2023 to submit its regularisation plan to the relevant regulatory authorities.

Capital A fell into Bursa’s Practice Note 17 (PN17) list of financially distressed entities in January 2022. — Bernama

