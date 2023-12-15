NEW DELHI, Dec 15 — India imported 217,847 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in November as the country’s overall vegetable oil imports rose 13 per cent during the month.

The shipments from Malaysia were made up of 195,505 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO), 16,343 tonnes of RBD palmolein and 5,999 tonnes of crude palm kernel oil (CPKO).

India’s vegetable oil imports in November totalled 1.16 million tonnes, showing an increase of about 13 per cent from October, data released by the trade group Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) showed today.

The share of palm oil was 869,491 tonnes, representing 76 per cent of all volumes.

The import of RBD palmolein in November was 171,069 tonnes compared with 53,497 tonnes in October. — Bernama

