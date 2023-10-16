KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Foreign investors returned to Bursa Malaysia last week, purchasing RM10.2 million worth of domestic equities after two consecutive weeks of net selling.

MIDF Research said it was a mixed trading week, with foreign inflows observed only on Tuesday and Thursday.

“Most of the inflows occurred on Thursday (RM118.0 million), a day before the Budget 2024 announcement.

“On this day, the utilities sector experienced the highest inflow at RM70.0 million, with foreigners showing interest in stocks such as Tenaga Nasional (RM24.6 million), YTL Power (RM21.5 million) and YTL Corporation (RM17.1 million),” it said in its fund flow report for the week ended Oct 13, 2023,

Year-to-date (YTD), foreign investors have net sold RM3.12 billion on Bursa Malaysia.

The top three sectors with net foreign inflows were utilities (RM221.5 million), technology (RM62.0 million) and industrial products and services (RM43.9 million).

Meanwhile, the top three sectors with net foreign outflows were consumer products and services (RM130.4 million), healthcare (RM103.0 million) and financial services (RM60.0 million).

Local institutions have continued to purchase domestic equities for the second consecutive week, snapping up RM136.9 million worth of shares, bringing the YTD net buying of equities to RM3.77 billion.

However, the amount was significantly lower compared to RM1.05 billion in the previous week.

Conversely, local retailers became net sellers of domestic equities at RM147.1 million in net sales, marking a reversal from two consecutive weeks of net buying.

Year-to-date, retailers have recorded net sales amounting to RM655.3 million.

In terms of participation, there was a decrease in average daily trading volume across the board, led by local institutions (-13.0 per cent), foreign investors (-4.6 per cent) and retail investors (-1.6 per cent). — Bernama