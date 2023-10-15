GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd (Touch ‘n Go) is targeting four million Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) customers by the end of 2024.

Its chief executive officer, Praba Sangarajoo, said that as more and more people appreciate the seamless convenience of RFID, there has been strong growth in its adoption and usage.

“Currently, we have about three million RFID customers, and we are targeting an additional one million users by the end of next year, which is in line with our objective of providing a more seamless and convenient way of making toll payments,” he told reporters today.

He said that beyond enabling seamless payments for tolls, RFID mobility can also enable contactless fuel payments.

Advertisement

Earlier, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow launched Touch ‘n Go’s “Walao Eh Just In Penang” campaign to encourage cashless and seamless payment options for an integrated mobility experience covering toll, transit and parking in Penang.

Praba said the campaign aimed to introduce seamless mobility solutions to Penangites through Touch ‘n Go’s RFID and the enhanced Touch’ n Go card.

He said Penang has a clear objective of building a resilient digital infrastructure by 2030.

Advertisement

“During the campaign, specially fitted mobile vans will be parked at key locations, and Penangites will be able to enjoy special campaign offers on RFID tags as well as purchase exclusive Touch ‘n Go bundle sets consisting of one RFID tag and enhanced Touch ‘n Go card,” he said.

However, Chow said implementing e-payment services, such as Touch’ n Go RFID, is encouraged as it is convenient, efficient and secure.

“With Touch ‘n Go embarking on this journey with us, we are confident of the ability to achieve the state’s mission of 100 per cent cashless by 2030,” he said. — Bernama