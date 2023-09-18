ROMPIN, Sept 18 — The MD2 pineapple variety is now being exported to Osaka, Japan, contributing to an increase in Malaysia’s exports, according to the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB).

Its chairman, Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, said a container with a load of 4,355 MD2 pineapples from Aqina Fruits Sdn Bhd’s plantation was exported to the land of the rising sun today.

“Japan has long been importing pineapples from Malaysia but this time, MPIB and several companies have managed to penetrate the Osaka market in addition to Tokyo previously.

“We will assist as many industry players that contribute to Malaysia’s pineapple export value,” he told Bernama after the sending-off event of the MD2 pineapple export to Japan here today.

Sheikh Umar said Malaysia exported pineapple-based products worth RM1.148 billion in 2022, up from RM1.106 billion in 2021.

To date, there are close to 20 countries exporting pineapple products including Singapore, Egypt, China and Japan.

He said the industry has also enhanced the standard of living of the B40 group, adding that last year, 2,842 out of 3,552 pineapple growers had achieved a monthly income of more than RM5,000, in line with the 11th Malaysia Plan.

“Pineapples have various benefits as it is a crop that is not seasonal and has good returns. We encourage people to get involved and increase the existing supply,” Sheikh Umar said.

Meanwhile, Aqina Group managing director Wesley Tan said the company is targeting 10 containers a month to be exported to Japan, and he hoped more individuals, especially young people, to get involved in the pineapple industry.

“The income of cultivating pineapples is high and the risk is low as it is easy to manage. We need more growers to get involved in the crop,” he said. — Bernama