KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 – Malaysia government’s electronic services provider MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) has collaborated with China’s state-owned Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co Ltd to leverage the Zetrix blockchain.

The collaboration is to offer cross-border credentials verification services, paving the way for the digitalisation of vital documents, including major government-issued identity credentials.

Developed by MyEG, Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability.

Harnessing the power of the blockchain, the partners conducted a public demonstration of an application that enables the issuance of digital driving licences as verifiable credentials, starting with Chinese nationals.

The demonstration was held at the China-Asean Expo from Sept 16-20 in Nanning, the capital city of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

MyEG co-founder and group managing director Wong Thean Soon, in a statement today, said the company would continue to build real-world Web3 applications leveraging on its unique functionality of ensuring the authenticity of digitised documents, including identity credentials and trade documents.

Meanwhile, Beitou IT Innovation chairman Shuiping Lai said the digital cross-border credential verification platform based on the international blockchain infrastructure is a meaningful attempt for both companies’ professional digital teams.

In March this year, MyEG signed an agreement with East Logistic-Link Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned agency of China’s General Administration of Customs, to provide a full suite of cross-border trade facilitation services that include certificates of origin on Zetrix. — Bernama