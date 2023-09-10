JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 — The Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop), through Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas), is targeting RM7.8 million potential funding for entrepreneurs in Johor this year.

Its deputy minister K. Saraswathy said that to date, a total of RM37.6 million has been channelled to Johor entrepreneurs with 45 local franchise and pre-franchise brands having been developed through the assistance of Pernas.

“Pernas has also channelled a total of RM428 million in funding to 2,187 national franchise entrepreneurs thus far. This year, a total of RM50 million has been allocated for franchise and pre-franchise,” she said in a statement today.

She said that Pernas will also organise the BizFrancais programme in Penang, Perak, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak and Johor. In Johor, the programme is being held in collaboration with the Perbadanan Usahawan Johor (PUJB).

She added that the organisation of the programme is in line with Kuskop’s 2023 Strategic Plan in providing a conducive economy, increasing the resilience and competitiveness of entrepreneurs, in addition to strengthening the entrepreneurial service delivery system.

“I believe more franchise businesses can be developed in Johor. I also want to see potential pre-franchise businesses in the state be identified and promoted and thus help develop economic growth in Johor,” she said.

“The BizFrancais also serves as a platform to give exposure and awareness to the public about the franchise business and promote Pernas, as a government agency mandated to improve the country’s franchise industry,” said Saraswathy who officiated the BizFrancais Johor 2023 at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre yesterday.

Also present were the state Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah; Kuskop deputy secretary-general Datuk Zamri Salleh; Pernas chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin and Pernas executive committee chairman Datuk Abu Bakar As-Sidek Mohd Sidek. — Bernama