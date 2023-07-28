KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Capital A Bhd’s airline units, namely AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Thailand, AirAsia Indonesia and AirAsia Philippines, posted a healthy load factor of 88 per cent, having carried 14.2 million passengers, almost double the number year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter of 2023 (2Q 2023).

It said across the group, 16.2 million seats were available operated by 146 of the 166 activated aircraft and to date, the consolidated airlines’ capacity and passengers carried have recovered 73 per cent and 74 per cent of the first half of 2019 (1H 2019) respectively.

“With the strong resurgence of travel demand, the group available seat kilometres (ASK) grew to 18.98 billion, improved 132 per cent y-o-y and revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) up by 146 per cent y-o-y, recorded at 16.31 billion,” it said in a statement.

It said during the quarter, AirAsia Malaysia, the largest short-haul airline in the group, recorded a strong overall load factor of 87 per cent, reaching 6.4 million passengers and AirAsia Thailand posted a load factor of 89 per cent, carrying 4.6 million passengers.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Indonesia and AirAsia Philippines posted robust load factors at 84 per cent and 91 per cent with 1.5 million and 1.6 million passengers carried, respectively.

“Throughout the 2Q 2023, the domestic performance was incredibly strong and international market traffic remained buoyant with favourable load factor,” it said.

On airasia Superapp, it said the app continued to gain strong momentum, recording its highest quarterly average monthly active users of 15 million in 2Q 2023, up 40 per cent y-o-y and this led to a 102 per cent y-o-y jump in the number of transactions at 7.9 million.

It said BigPay’s carded users grew by 16 per cent y-o-y reaching 1.4 million users.

“Teleport continues to demonstrate robust performance, having moved 45,250 tonnes, up 105 per cent y-o-y, driven by the increased cargo belly capacity from the return of international flights and increased utilisation,” it said.

On Asia Digital Engineering, it said the maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider in the region completed 22 base maintenance checks in 2Q 2023, up from 12 checks conducted in the same period last year, due to the commencement of two additional maintenance lines in Senai.

“Line maintenance services also grew substantially by 179 per cent y-o-y of which, 98 per cent were from narrowbody aircraft and the remaining two per cent from widebody aircraft,” it said.

It added that Ground Team Red, the affiliated ground handling services company, managed nearly 37,000 flights and handled 5.7 million passengers in 2Q 2023. — Bernama