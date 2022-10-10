KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has called on investors to deepen their investment knowledge by attending InvestSmart Fest 2022, which will be held from October 14-16 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The annual event, organised by the SC in partnership with capital market institutions, associations and related agencies, is part of the SC’s efforts to protect investors in fulfilling its mandate as the Malaysian capital market regulatory agency.

There will be talks and seminars by leading industry experts at this year’s event themed “Silap Labur Duit Lebur” (“Investing wrongly is costly”), the SC said in a statement today.

During the three-day event, visitors can get a complimentary financial planning consultation provided by licensed financial planners under the existing #FinPlan4u initiative for investors.

