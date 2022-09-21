A Proton logo is seen on a car at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — National car maker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) has opened its 149th 4S centre in Kota Baru, Harima Auto Mobil 4S centre, which is the largest Proton dealership in Kelantan and Terengganu.

4S centre offers sales, service, spare parts and body and paint services.

Deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the opening of the 4S centre would help raise the visibility of Proton.

“By having a full range of amenities and the required assets to serve a high volume of customers, we are hopeful of being able to raise the level of customer service and deliver a truly premium experience for customers in the states,” he said in a statement today.

Situated in Tunjong in Kota Baru, the 4S dealership has a built-up area of 2400 square metres with 11 service bays and 11 body and paint bays while the showroom has floor space for up to 10 vehicles with a kids’ play area, comfortable customer lounge and free WIFI.

Harima Auto Mobil 4S centre is also working with Proton Global Services (PGS) to offer other amenities such as a refreshment area serving Starbucks coffee as well as a merchandise corner selling Proton and R3, the motorsport and performance division of Proton, branded products, making it the first dealer in Kelantan to have both services. — Bernama