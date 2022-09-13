The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City November 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 — Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to €25 billion (RM114 billion) over its adtech practices in two suits filed in British and Dutch courts today by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

“It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers,” Damien Geradin of Geradin Partners said in a statement. — Reuters