CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab (left) and MX Global chief executive officer Datuk Fadzli Shah Anuar are seen during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between CyberSecurity Malaysia and MX Global Sdn Bhd in Cyberjaya September 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Sept 13 — CyberSecurity Malaysia has entered into an agreement with MX Global Sdn Bhd to explore security measures needed behind cryptocurrencies and digital asset exchanges (DAXes).

CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both parties today was to establish a general framework for cooperation in the areas of the technology behind cryptocurrencies and DAXes.

These include collaboration in research and development, joint solution development activities and conducting training and awareness programmes related to cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies and DAXes in Malaysia, he said.

“The interest in cryptocurrencies is growing and the hype resulted in an increase in cybercriminal attacks on various cryptocurrency exchanges,” said Amirudin, who signed the MoU on behalf of CyberSecurity Malaysia, while MX Global was represented by its chief executive officer, Datuk Fadzli Shah Anuar.

MX Global is a Kuala Lumpur-based fintech company with a mission to create a highly accessible and secure cryptocurrency trading platform that allows merchants, consumers and traders to transact cryptocurrencies.

It is one of the Recognised Market Operators-Digital Asset Exchanges that has been granted full approval by the Securities Commission.

Amiruddin said the MoU was valid for two years and during that period, both parties would develop the areas identified by CyberSecurity Malaysia’s Cryptocurrency Department, focusing on blockchain technology. — Bernama