Malaysia's RHB Bank logo is seen at its branch in Kuala Lumpur in this September 4, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Affin Bank Bhd, Affin Islamic Bank Bhd and Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd will revise their loan/financing reference rates upward by 25 basis points effective September 12, 2022.

In line with the revision, Affin Bank Fixed Deposit and Affin Islamic Term Deposit-i Board Rates would also be adjusted upwards, effective September 12, 2022.

“The announcement is in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s announcement earlier today, of which the central bank revised the overnight policy rate (OPR) from 2.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent,” Affin said in a statement.

Similarly, RHB Banking Group would revise its standardised base rate (SBR), base rate (BR) and base lending/financing rate (BLR/BFR) upwards by 25 basis points effective September 12.

“RHB Bank Bhd, RHB Islamic Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd would increase its SBR from to 2.5 per cent from 2.25 per cent, BR to 3.25 per cent from 3.00 per cent per annum.

“We would also revise the BLR/BFR to 6.20 per cent per annum from 5.95 per cent. In line with the revision, RHB Bank and RHB Islamic Bank’s fixed deposit rates would also be revised upwards,” it added. — Bernama