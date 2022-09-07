A Repsol logo at a petrol station in Bormujos near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain March 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 7 — Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol said today it has agreed to sell a 25 per cent stake in its exploration and production unit to US investment fund EIG for US$4.8 billion (RM21 billion) to boost its energy transition.

The agreement also includes the option to list a minority stake of the upstream unit in the United States from 2026, “subject to favourable market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

“With this agreement, Repsol advances its 2025 strategic goals of accelerating the energy transition” of its business, the statement added.

Like other European oil and gas giants, Repsol has been pushing into clean energy in response to growing pressure to slash planet-warming carbon emissions.

Repsol announced at the end of 2020 that it would invest 18.3 billion euros by 2025 to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 by focusing on renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Repsol’s upstream division has assets in 14 countries and targets production of 570,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022 Washington-based private equity firm EIG focuses investments largely on energy and infrastructure globally. — AFP