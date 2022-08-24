LABUAN, Aug 24 — Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd (ASB), a fully-integrated logistics hub for oil and gas (O&G) related activities, is optimistic the high-impact O&G drilling prospects will be at full blast by early next year.

Chief executive officer Japar Esteban said this year will see the beginning of the bounce for the O&G-related sector following a disappointing year in 2021.

“We can see the gradual (upward) movement in the oil and gas-related activities such as drilling this year... the number of vessels (for O&G exploration and production) anchoring at our jetty is rising, and this sector will be running at full blast or full capacity by early next year.

“ASB, being a fully-integrated logistics hub tailored to the requirements of the O&G exploration and production activities in the region, is in the midst of preparing to increase its assets and manpower by at least 10 per cent and this can be increased further based on the requirements from industry players,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview at his office here, today.

Currently, ASB’s key clients operating at the base comprise oil majors, namely Shell, Murphy Oil, Petronas Carigali, Hess, PCPP Operating Company, Exxon Mobil, BHP Billiton, and Nippon Oil.

The supporting service providers to the oil majors operating from ASB are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker, SCOMI, FMC Technologies, MISC, and Petronas Mitco.

ASB has a total of 1,008 employees consisting of 643 technical staff and 365 non-technical workers and 88 clients in the base.

Japar said ASB relies on O&G activities and global oil prices for its logistic activities.

“We will continue to improve our delivery services, productivity and efficiency to be a competitive regional O&G logistics hub, including providing services in Brunei and Philippine waters,” he said.

ASB is looking at exploring the potential of becoming a commercial logistics service provider besides diversifying its business capacity within the base, he said.

Japar added that ASB is prepared to expand its base from the existing 139.4 hectares to cater for the rising demand from O&G industry players. — Bernama