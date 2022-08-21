The Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM) in Terengganu has generated RM10.11 million in sales as of August 12. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 21 — The Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM) in Terengganu has generated RM10.11 million in sales as of August 12, says Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) director Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

He said the sales value was obtained from 117 PJKM sessions implemented throughout the state since December 4, 2021, recording a total of 184,560 visitors.

“This shows that the response given to the government’s initiative to ease the burden of the people, especially the B40 group, is very encouraging,” he told reporters after inspecting the newly rebranded Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sales Programme at a supermarket in Wakaf Mempelam, near here today.

Saharuddin said the latest programme had begun in Terengganu had begun on Thursday (August 18) and it would be implemented in all 32 state constituencies.

“This week we will implement it in 18 constituencies and next week in another 14. It will continue until this December. So we hope consumers can plan their purchases and make wise choices to reduce the burden on household expenses,” he said.

He said KPDNHEP Terengganu also welcomed more industry players to come forward as strategic partners and to make the programme a success. — Bernama