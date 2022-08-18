NEW DELHI, Aug 18 — Indian aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to open an office in Kuala Lumpur to explore new deals in South-east Asia.

“The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for fighter lead-in trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades,” HAL said in statement today.

The MOU was signed by HAL general manager (light combat aircraft) Ravi K. and Major (retd) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Malaysian company Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia.

India is bidding to sell 18 LCA “Tejas” to Malaysia for which it submitted a proposal in October 2021.

“The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF,” HAL said in its statement. — Bernama