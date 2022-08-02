At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 7.95 points to 1,494.12 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.07. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, weighed down by continued profit-taking activities in the financial services and plantation counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 7.95 points to 1,494.12 from yesterday’s close of 1,502.07.

The benchmark index opened 0.74 of-a-point weaker at 1,501.33.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 654 to 188, while 359 counters were unchanged, 1,042 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.94 billion units worth RM955.77 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals went down two sen each to RM8.85, RM4.62 and RM8.93 respectively, IHH Healthcare shed six sen to RM6.44, while CIMB was flat at RM5.25.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance and Metronic slipped 1.5 sen to 6.0 sen and 11 sen, PUC fell 1.0 sen to 3.5 sen, while both Borneo Oil and Sapura Energy were flat at 2.5 sen and 4.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index narrowed 86.64 points to 10,581.58, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 112.93 points to 10,720.15, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 77.07 points to 10,335.50, the FBM ACE was 106.42 points lower at 4,802.32, and the FBM 70 slumped 183.19 points to 12,614.13.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was down 39.54 points to 7,079.64, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.90 points weaker at 184.13, the Energy Index slid 16.08 points to 659.93 and the Financial Services Index weakened by 66.86 points to 16,596.95. ― Bernama