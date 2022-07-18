KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IOT, is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region with the announcement of the start of its manufacturing in Malaysia.

Additionally, the company has reached a major smart metre deployment milestone in Asia Pacific, with more than 3.5 million smart metres currently deployed and operational, with millions more planned.

“We’re delighted that the manufacturing efforts are now underway in Malaysia. The plant will be an important hub for the APAC region and improve time of delivery to our valued customers,” said Trilliant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew C. White in a statement.

“Our production process will be led by dedicated, experienced engineers that adhere to the highest levels of quality control and compliance. Trilliant is proud these products will say ‘Made in Malaysia,’ and we look forward to supporting the creation of additional high-tech jobs and enhancing local expertise.” The manufacturing team will be focused on the Trilliant Communications Module (TCM) and the Trilliant Street Light Controller.

Not only will local production reduce delivery cycles, but it will also result in CO2e reductions in manufacturing and shipping processes as Trilliant delivers products to local customers among others across the region.

In addition to the new manufacturing activities, Trilliant has reached a milestone with smart metre deployments in India and Malaysia, a result of the company’s continued commitment to the region, extensive industry expertise and its proven solutions.

The company plans to deploy an additional seven million metres in the Asia-Pacific region through local partnerships over the next three years.

