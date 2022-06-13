Total turnover rose to 3.27 billion units worth RM2.26 billion compared to 2.26 billion units worth RM1.69 billion on Friday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia ended in the negative territory for the eighth consecutive day today, with the benchmark index declining 1.95 per cent as market sentiment was hit by heavy selling across the board, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 29.12 points to 1,464.83 from Friday's close of 1,493.95.

The barometer index opened 10.19 points lower at 1,483.76, its intraday high, and hit its low of 1,458.85 year-to-date (YTD) in the afternoon session.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 1,084 to 138, while 253 counters were unchanged, 799 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Total turnover rose to 3.27 billion units worth RM2.26 billion compared to 2.26 billion units worth RM1.69 billion on Friday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI had broken several support levels in the past two trading weeks and slumped to a YTD low today, in tandem with regional weakness, influenced by steep falls on Wall Street overnight.

"The market undertone remains jittery amid the heightened global market risks and volatility.

"Notwithstanding this, we believe the market is oversold, hence, providing opportunities for investors to accumulate stocks at attractive levels given their cheaper valuations," he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said key regional indices also edged lower due to a surprise United States (US) inflation data that raised the possibility of an intensified monetary tightening from the US Federal Reserve.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index shed 1.33 per cent to 3,139.35, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 3.01 per cent to 26,987.44, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3.39 per cent to 21,067.58, and China’s SSE Composite Index dipped 0.89 per cent to 3,225.55.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased seven sen to RM8.68, Public Bank lost five sen to RM4.48, IHH Healthcare shed 23 sen to RM6.22, Petronas Chemicals slid 14 sen to RM9.56, and CIMB inched down 11 sen to RM4.93.

Of the actives, Fintech eased half-a-sen to one sen, Top Glove was down 10 sen to RM1.03, while both Sapura Energy and BCM were flat at five sen and 2.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 256.45 points lower at 10,477.20, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 316.59 points to 10,680.65, the FBM 70 declined 433.96 points to 12,679.62, the FBM ACE shed 217.70 points to 4,916.66, and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 236.96 points to 10,192.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 240.22 points to 16,179.91, the Plantation Index lost 213.74 points to 7,382.91 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 4.51 points easier at 188.82.

The Main Market volume expanded to 1.83 billion shares worth RM2.02 bilion from 1.35 billion shares worth RM1.47 billion on Friday.

Warrants turnover swelled to 673.16 million units valued at RM96.12 million against 400.01 million units valued at RM65.98 million previously.

The ACE Market volume increased to 759.65 million shares worth RM144.19 million from 509.05 million shares worth RM158.21 million last Friday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 256.81 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (474.09 million), construction (89.29 million), technology (233.91 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (77.37 million), property (169.32 million), plantation (62.65 million), REITs (10.93 million), closed/fund (10,000), energy (242.46 million), healthcare (126.32 million), telecommunications and media (31.49 million), transportation and logistics (29.82 million), and utilities (26.84 million). — Bernama