In this file picture, people walk by the headquarters of the Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. — AFP pic

SAO PAULO, May 6 ― Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Wednesday beat expectations for first quarter profit, boosted by higher Brent prices.

Quarterly net income came in at 44.56 billion reais, above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 43.48 billion reais and almost 40 times higher than in the same quarter from the previous year. ― Reuters