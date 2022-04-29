Public Mutual declares RM166m distribution for 10 funds

Public Mutual has declared distributions amounting to more than RM166 million for 10 funds. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, has declared distributions amounting to more than RM166 million for 10 funds for the financial year ended April 30, 2022.

The company said a gross distribution of 10 sen per unit has been declared for PB Dynamic Allocation Fund, two sen per unit for Public Ehsan Mixed Asset Growth Fund, 1.75 sen per unit for Public Far-East Telco and Infrastructure Fund, and 1.5 sen per unit each for Public Select Mixed Asset Conservative Fund as well as Public Ehsan Mixed Asset Conservative Fund.

The other funds are Public Tactical Allocation Fund, Public Select Mixed Asset Growth Fund, and Public Far-East Balanced Fund (one sen per unit each), while for Public Islamic Asia Dividend Fund and Public Islamic Dividend Fund received half-a-sen per unit each.

Public Mutual, Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 170 funds under its management, is also an approved private retirement scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

As of end-March 2022, the company manages a total fund size of approximately RM100 billion. — Bernama