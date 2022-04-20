Drugmaker GSK faces strike over ‘derisory’ pay offer

The logo of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is seen on its office building in Shanghai July 12, 2013. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 20 — Hundreds of UK workers at pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline are set to strike over a “derisory” pay offer way below the level of British inflation, a union said today.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham accused GSK of “colossal corporate greed” over an effective pay cut in real terms as Britain experiences its highest inflation in 30 years.

GSK said it was “disappointed that the Unite union has taken the decision to strike”, adding that the British group “remains committed to... a solution”.

It said in a statement: “We recognise the impact inflation rates are having on people around the country and are strongly committed to supporting the skilled people who work in GSK manufacturing.”

About 500 Unite members, or around 13 per cent of GSK’s UK manufacturing workforce, voted to strike, the drugs group said. GSK said it had offered a four-per cent increase in base salary plus one-off awards.

Unite said the pay offer was for 2.75 per cent.

The official annual inflation rate in Britain stands at seven per cent—and is seen hitting double figures by the end of 2022 — already sparking widespread concerns over a cost-of-living crisis as food and energy costs rocket.

GSK’s net profit came in at £4.4 billion (RM24 billion) last year, while revenues topped £34 billion.

“Never before have our members at GSK voted for strike action—their anger is a clear response to the company’s colossal corporate greed,” said Unite’s Graham.

She added that GSK “expects its workforce to swallow a pay cut in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis”.

It comes as chief executive Emma Walmsley seeks to reshape GSK after facing fierce investor criticism over the company’s delay in producing Covid jabs and treatments.

In the UK transport sector, the RMT union on Wednesday said more than 40,000 railway workers were to be balloted for strike action in disputes over jobs and pay.

It follows recent strike action by workers on London’s underground Tube railway network. — AFP