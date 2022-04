Ajith Cabraal (pic) said he stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka’s cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late Sunday to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

COLOMBO, April 4 — Sri Lanka’s central bank governor, who had resisted mounting calls for the island nation to seek an IMF bailout, announced his resignation today as protests escalated over a worsening economic crisis.

Ajith Cabraal said he stepped down after every member of Sri Lanka’s cabinet, aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, quit en masse late yesterday to make way for a new administration to manage the crisis. — AFP