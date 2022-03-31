KPJ Healthcare announces two new leadership appointments

MAHB chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh speaks during a press conference in Sepang in this file picture taken on September 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — KPJ Healthcare Bhd has announced two leadership appointments, namely Datuk Md Arif Mahmood as its new chairman and Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh as president and managing director (PMD).

In a statement today, KPJ Healthcare said Md Arif will be appointed as chairman effective April 1, 2022, receiving the baton from Tan Sri Ali Hamsa who has served as KPJ Healthcare’s non-independent non-executive director and chairman since June 2021.

“Md Arif has vast experience, both at operational and strategic levels, having served various organisations in diverse capacities which will be of great value in steering KPJ Healthcare towards delivering growth and enhanced value to its stakeholders.

“He has more than 37 years of experience in the integrated oil and gas industry and recently retired as Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) executive vice-president (EVP), and downstream business chief executive officer (CEO),” the statement said.

Prior to that, he was Petronas’ senior vice-president of corporate risk and strategy, and vice-president of oil business.

“Md Arif held various senior management positions within the Petronas Group.

“He was Asean Bintulu Fertilizer (ABF) CEO, Petronas Dagangan Bhd (retail business) senior general manager, and Petronas Gas Bhd general manager of gas processing plant (Complex B),” said KPJ Healthcare.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukrie takes the helm as PMD from Ahmad Shahizam Mohd Shariff also effectively on April 1.

Ahmad Shahizam’s contract expires on June 30, 2022, but he will not be seeking a renewal.

KPJ Healthcare said Mohd Shukrie is a proven leader with a business vision and diverse experience, including in consumer and corporate banking and corporate finance and advisory, which will benefit the company in the next phase of transformation.

Mohd Shukrie had joined Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) in May 2019 as chief operating officer and later on assumed the role of Group CEO.

“He had been instrumental in steering the group through the worst period of the pandemic and sustaining MAHB’s operations and financial stability,” said the statement.

Prior to this, he was entrusted to lead AirAsia’s Redbox Logistics as CEO and later on as AirAsia Malaysia’s chief operating officer. — Bernama